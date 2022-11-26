November 26, 2022

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street is once again sponsoring Santa at the History Museum. Santa will be at the museum from 3 to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, November 26th and the first three Saturdays in December from 3-5 p.m.

During December the History Museum also has a vintage Christmas tree and antique toy exhibit. So bring your family and your camera for pictures with Santa and explore the History Museum this holiday season.

The museum is located at 220 SW Main Street on the west side of the Amtrak Station in downtown Lee’s Summit. Hours are Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Santa will be at the museum from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday November 26th, December 3rd, 10th and 17th.