December 10, 2022

The Lee’s Summit City Council met December 6 to discuss these issues.

Global Prep Squad Sister City Partnership

Summit Technology Academy’s Global Prep Squad students presented a proposal to establish a partnership with Ibaque, Columbia that would mimic a sister city relationship. The partnership would include a virtual exchange of musical performances between the students and Ibague.

The students asked City Council to approve a resolution showing support for the partnership. City Council gave unanimous approval to the resolution supporting the partnership.

Town Centre Industrial Project

City Council heard a Chapter 100 plan from Ward Development, the developer for the Town Centre Industrial Project proposed on land on the southwest corner of Northeast Independence Avenue and Northeast Town Centre Boulevard. The developer is seeking a sales tax exemption of $361,196 on construction materials, a property tax abatement of 75% for the first 10 years and 50% for years 11-20. The net present value of the tax abatement is $3,030,500.

City Council gave initial approval to an ordinance approving the Chapter 100 plan for the Town Centre Industrial Project.

Storage and Parking of RVs, Boats and Utility Trailers

A public hearing was held on an amendment to clarify and remove standards for the parking and storage of RVs, boats and utility trailers from the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to the Property Maintenance Code.

City Council gave initial approval to ordinances moving the standards for storage and parking of RVs, boats and utility trailers from the UDO to the Property Maintenance Code.

Downtown Market Plaza Project Update

City Council received an update on the Downtown Market Plaza Project.

It is anticipated that a presentation will be given to City Council by GLMV on January 10 on the final master plan of the public components of the project.

The selection team issued an RFQ in October, interviews were conducted and McGowen Gordon Construction has been selected as the pre-construction services vendor.

The team has been working on identifying items/components to be salvaged from the Ice House before demolition. A bid package for demolition and remediation will go to City Council in February. It is possible demolition work could occur in March 2023.

Ongoing discussions continue with AT&T regarding land acquisition.

It is anticipated that the City’s incentive request will be presented to the Missouri Development Finance Board in early 2023.

The presentation received positive feedback from City Council.

The next meeting is Dec. 13.