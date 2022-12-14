Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the FINANCE COMMITTEE of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County

December 12, 2022 8:00 a.m.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Contracts

1.01 Contracts $15,000 And Less

1.02 Contracts Greater Than $15,000

1.03 Charter Bus Services

1.04 Lenovo Chromebooks Grades 6-12

1.05 Midwest Bus Sales – School Bus Purchase

1.06 Sunbelt Staffing, LLC Facilities

2.01 Bond Budget Update Report

2.02 Bruner Construction – Miller Park

2.03 Clayton Paper Products – Nitrile Gloves

2.04 Newkirk Novak – Geometry in Construction /Robotics

2.05 Universal Construction – Paradise Park Early Education Center+ Site Programs Finance

3.01 2021-22 Audit

3.02 Transfer of Funds

3.03 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills

This meeting will be open to the public.