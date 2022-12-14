Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 14 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

December 15, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Richardson Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Lee’s Summit West High School

3.03 Recognize Parent Academy Graduates

3.04 Board Metrics Update – Spring 2022 Preliminary MAP Data Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills

6.04 Approval of Audit Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – November 17 and December 1, 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Board Policy IGBB – Programs for Gifted Students

7.04 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.05 Bruner Construction – Miller Park

7.06 Charter Bus Services

7.07 Clayton Paper Products – Nitrile Gloves

7.08 Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC) Commercial Insurance Renewal 2023

7.09 Newkirk Novak – Geometry in Construction /Robotics

7.10 Sunbelt Staffing, LLC

7.11 Universal Construction – Paradise Park Early Education Center+ Site Programs

7.12 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 School Calendar 2023-2024

8.02 Athletic/Activity Strategic Planning

8.03 Lenovo Chromebooks Grades 6-12

8.04 Midwest Bus Sales – School Bus Purchase

8.05 New Course/Course Change Proposals

8.06 Resolution for Ballot Measure for April 2023 Election Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Library Media Services Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Level Engagement with Board Priorities

10.02 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.