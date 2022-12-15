By John Beaudoin

Lee’s Summit firefighters are putting their boots on the ground and in their hands this week to raise money for Lee’s Summit Social Services.

Members of the department are collecting donations in their boots in downtown Lee’s Summit this week at the Holiday Boot Block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 15-17 for Lee’s Summit Firefighters Charities, which directly impacts Lee’s Summit Social Services, a local nonprofit that serves Lee’s Summit and surrounding communities through weekly groceries, rent and utility assistance and other emergency needs.

From Dec. 15-17, firefighters will be volunteering their time at the corner of Third and Douglas streets in downtown Lee’s Summit with their boots in hand, taking change, bills and even offering a QR code to donate directly to the fund.

“The familiar sight of our Lee’s Summit firefighter volunteers with their boots this week is something that gives us all hope in Lee’s Summit,” LSSS Executive Director Matt Sanning said. “Every year, they give their time and their talents for hours over three days to make sure that families have the food and assistance they need for the hundreds of families we help around Jackson County.”

IAFF #2195 President Bryce Buchanan said he and his crew are ready to greet the cars, holiday shoppers and downtown walkers this week.

“The Lee’s Summit Firefighters are excited to be back at the intersection of Third and Douglas Street in downtown Lee’s Summit this week,” Buchanan said. “We’re looking forward to seeing all the citizens that come out and support our efforts to collect for Lee’s Summit Social Services.”

Active and retired Lee’s Summit firefighters volunteer their time, off duty, on behalf of the department to help raise the funds each year.

For more information on LSSS, visit https://www.lssocialservices.com.

Lee’s Summit Social Services is an emergency assistance organization that provides financial, food pantry and utility resources to meet the basic needs in the communities of Lee’s Summit, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana and Lone Jack.