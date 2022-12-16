SCA International Student from Spain, Vega Gastaldo, gives a presentation during International Education Week. Vega presented in many Spanish classes, allowing students to learn more about Spanish culture and practice their language skills by asking questions in Spanish.

December 10, 2022

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) recently celebrated their 11th annual International Education Week (IEW). International Education Week is part of SCA’s commitment to building a global community throughout the school.

This year, SCA’s three main international focuses for students were a daily International Prayer Focus (prayer in morning announcements was made in Chinese, Spanish, French, and Romanian), World Language Presentations (presented by SCA International Students from Spain and China), and an Interactive Museum (seven continents set up with posters in a friendly competition for Secondary students to complete).