Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a work session on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. The work session will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting is open to the public.

January 5, 2023 4:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Work Session Agenda Items

2.01 Long-Range Capital Improvement Plan

2.02 Book Study – The Governance Core (Chapters 7-9)

2.03 MSIP6 – Board Self Evaluation

*The location change was necessary due to construction/remodeling at Lee’s Summit High School which could not accommodate the live-stream opportunity.

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

