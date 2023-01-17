Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, January 18 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

January 19, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Lee’s Summit Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – East Trails Middle School

3.03 Lee’s Summit North High School Cheerleaders – State Champions

3.04 Lee’s Summit High School Project Update

3.05 Board Metrics Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – December 19, 2022 and January 5, 2023

7.02 Set Tuition Rate

7.03 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.04 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.05 Imagine Learning (formerly Edgenuity)

7.06 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Facilities Management eXpress Work Order System

8.02 First American Lease Agreement for Lenovo Chromebooks Grades 6-12

8.03 SiteOne Landscaping Supply and Clayton Paper – Ice Melt

8.04 Unipak Corporation – Trash Liners Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Transportation Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Level Engagement with Board Priorities

10.02 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.