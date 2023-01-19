January 19, 2023

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the City of Lee’s Summit City Council unanimously passed a resolution expressing opposition to the location of a landfill outside the corporate City limits and near the border of the City. The resolution is in response to the potential development of a landfill within the city limits of Kansas City, located between 155th Street and 150 Highway, and Horridge Road on the west to Peterson Road on the east.

City Council acknowledges there will be a need for a landfill to serve the metropolitan area in the future, however, any attempt to do so should be undertaken with the full engagement of the entire metropolitan area, inclusive of impacted counties, cities and residents.

To read Resolution 23-02 in its entirety, visit https://cityofls.net/Portals/0/Resolution-23.pdf.