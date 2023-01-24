January 24, 2023

The City’s crews are preparing for more winter weather as a wintery mix is expected to move in tonight, Tues., Jan. 24, and then change to snow overnight into Wed., Jan. 25. Crews are scheduled to report at 7 p.m. tonight to begin treating streets with salt and plowing as needed, and are currently scheduled to work through Fri., Jan. 27, if plowing is necessary.

Drivers should use caution during the Wednesday morning commute, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

The Lee’s Summit area is expected to get 1-3 inches of snow, with accumulating snow ending mid-morning on Wednesday. A chance of light snow is also expected this weekend.

The City will continue to monitor the weather forecast and update its response accordingly.