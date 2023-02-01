Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Board Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access it by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
February 8, 2023 3:30 p.m.
ITEMS
- Follow-up Review on Board Policies IGAC-IHB from the I-Series
- Review Policies IIA-IND
- Review Instructional Operations Team (IOT) Recommendations from I-Series
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
