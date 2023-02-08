February 4, 2023

Local students in grades K-8 can share how they view our world through their drawings and paintings while competing for national awards. Students must submit an original two-dimensional piece of artwork. Coloring sheets, digital art and photography are not accepted. The entry must have completed during the current school year and the application must include a parent or guardian signature.

Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the Department (state) competition. The contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. The Department (state) first-place winner in each grade division will be forwarded to the VFW Auxiliary National Headquarters. There are awards for first, second and third place in each grade division. All state winning entries are judged at National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri in July and will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention scheduled to take place July 22-27, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ. Winners will be notified via the email address provided on the winners’ entry form.

The contest rewards the artistic abilities of elementary and middle/junior high school students. Student entries must be submitted to Jack Ray VFW Auxiliary 5789 at 329 SE Douglas in Lee’s Summit by March 31st. Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers should contact Stephanie Leary at vfwauxiliary5789@gmail.com for more information.

Visit http://www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.