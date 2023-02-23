Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, February 22 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

February 23, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Recognize Megan Marshall-Distinguished Board Member Certification

3.02 Lee’s Summit High School Staff and Student Recognition

3.03 School Spotlight – Trailridge Elementary

3.04 School Spotlight – Summit Technology Academy

3.05 Board Metrics Update – Extracurricular and Co-Curricular Participation Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills

6.04 Approve 2nd Budget Amendment for FY 23 Budget Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – January 19 and 24, 2023

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.04 Vocational-Technical Enhancement Grant FY24

7.05 February Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Annual Fuel Purchase

8.02 Sports Graphics Inc. Contract

8.03 Index Restaurant Supply-Bernard Campbell Middle School and Trailridge Elementary Walk-in Freezer and Cooler Replacement

8.04 Converge One-Network Equipment Support

8.05 Converge One-Network and Meraki Hardware

8.06 Converge One-Network Licensing Enterprise Agreement Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Special Services Department Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Level Engagement with Board Priorities – R7Online

10.02 Diploma Plus Annual Program Evaluation

10.03 Bond Budget Update Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.