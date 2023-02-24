February 24, 2023

JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced three appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies.

Jerald Andrews, of Bolivar, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Andrews currently serves as the President Emeritus of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Prior to that, he served for twenty-seven years as the President and CEO of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship. He was previously an administrator at Southwest Baptist University for several years. Mr. Andrews holds a Bachelor of Science in biology, chemistry, and psychology from Southwest Baptist University and a Master of Science in student personnel administration from the University of Central Missouri.

Rob Binney, of Lee’s Summit, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Mr. Binney has served as Senior Vice President of Citizens Bank and Trust (soon to be Southern Bank) since 2017. He served as a member of the City Council in Lee’s Summit from 2012-2020 and as Mayor Pro Tempore from 2016-2018. Mr. Binney is a member of the executive committee of the Lee’s Summit Workforce Alliance, as well as the Advisory Board of Truman Heartland Community Foundation and the Lee’s Summit Education Foundation. Mr. Binney holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Andrew Hixson, of Chesterfield, was appointed to the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund Board of Trustees.

Mr. Hixson has served as City administrator for the City of Pevely since 2021. Prior to his current role, he served as Director of Development and Assistant City Administrator for the City of Ballwin. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Emporia State and a Master of Public Administration from Wichita State University.

Dennis Kallash, of Troy, was appointed as the Lincoln County Surveyor.

Mr. Kallash has served as the owner of Fitch and Associates Engineers-Surveyors since 1983 and has held a Missouri Professional Surveyor license since 1982. He previously served as Pike County Surveyor and Montgomery County Surveyor. Mr. Kallash has been a member of the Missouri Association of County Surveyors, previously serving as president.

C.D. Stewart, of Bloomfield, was appointed as the First District Commissioner of Stoddard County.

Mr. Stewart has served as President of CCG Farms in Bloomfield since 1977 and as a partner and business manager of Stewart and Stewart since 1988. He also serves as the business manager of Stewco Farms. He has previously served on the Missouri Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Missouri Rice Committee, and Missouri Agri-Energy Board of Directors. Mr. Stewart holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture from the University of Missouri–Columbia.