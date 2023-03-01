Dan Nash and Alison Phillips

In an effort to combat human trafficking in our community and beyond, the Jackson County Administration and Jackson County Legislator Jeanie Lauer are hosting a Human Trafficking Community Academy. The event on Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided and attendees must register in advance.

“We’ve all been taught that if you see something wrong, say something. But how can you do that if you don’t know the warning signs of human trafficking,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “This event aims to change that so we can work toward putting an end to what is the second largest criminal enterprise in the world and growing.”

“An extremely high number of children are trafficked in the U.S. alone and put all of our children at risk,” said Jackson County Legislator Jeanie Lauer, 5th District. “Predators are everywhere, including right here at home in Jackson County. The County is privileged to have this unique opportunity to educate and help prevent human trafficking presented by experts in this field.”

The Human Trafficking Community Academy is designed from training provided to law enforcement and will teach attendees the skills needed to recognize human trafficking, how to report it, as well as equip and inspire the community to fight against this crime. Instructors Dan Nash and Alison Phillips, co-founders of the Human Trafficking Training Center, will lead attendees through the day-long training. Nash is a retired Missouri State Trooper in the Human Trafficking Unit and Phillips formerly served as director of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force.

What: Human Trafficking Community Academy

Sponsored by Jackson County Administration & Legislator Jeanie Lauer

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Kauffman Stadium – Diamond Club 1 Royal Way, Kansas City, MO 64129

Cost: Free Public Event with Lunch

Advance Registration Required: Click Here

Who: Dan Nash and Alison Phillips

Human Trafficking Training Center Co-Founders

Contact: Karen Guidici, kgiudici@jacksongov.org

Jackson County 5th District Legislative Aide