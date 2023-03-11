March 11, 2023

The girls of Troop 220 are hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Mar. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lee’s Summit Christian Church located at 800 NE Tudor Road in Lee’s Summit.

Come out and enjoy a nice spaghetti dinner to help support their activities. The cost of entry is donations. If you are unable to attend, you may still donate. Donations can be mailed to Scouts BSA 7220 ℅ Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Rd Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.