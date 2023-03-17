March 11, 2023

The Lee’s Summit City Council met March 7 to discuss these issues.

Heartland Market

City Council held a public hearing on a preliminary development plan for Heartland Market, a convenience store and gas station located at 900 NE Colbern Road. The 5,400-square-foot building will offer a drive-thru to purchase items within the store.

Following the public hearing, City Council gave initial approval to an ordinance approving the preliminary development plan.

Chapter 100 plan for Town Centre Industrial

City Council held a public hearing for an amendment and restatement for a Chapter 100 plan for the Town Centre Industrial Project at 2150 NE Independence Avenue. The increase in bonds requested in the public hearing, from $17.5 million to $24.5 million, would allow the applicant to comply with the statute to cover total project costs with the bond proceeds.

Following the public hearing, City Council gave initial approval to an ordinance approving the amended and restated Chapter 100 Plan.

Ordinance Vacating a Sanitary Sewer Easement on NW Pryor Rd

City Council moved to second reading an ordinance vacating an existing sanitary sewer easement located at 1000 and 1010 NW Pryor Road. The easement is on a tract of land located in Streets of West Pryor.

The next meeting is March 14.