March 20, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement in response to the Jackson County Legislature’s failure to pass Ordinance 5711, which would ban conversion therapy for minors:

“I am disappointed that the Jackson County Legislature failed to send a clear message today that LGBTQ+ youth should be valued, respected and treated with the same dignity that every human being deserves. Conversion therapy is a dangerous practice that is discredited by every major medical and health organization. I commend Legislator Jalen Anderson for publicly pouring his heart out, sharing his very moving story, and letting children know they’re not alone. I encourage anyone who cares about protecting kids to attend the county legislative meetings until the legislation is passed and I sign it into law.”