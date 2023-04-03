Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will be livestreamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Room B154, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

April 5, 2023 4:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Compensation Package for 2023-24 Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.