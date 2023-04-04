Release Date: April 4th, 2023

Raytown, MO – On Tuesday, April 4th at 2:42 PM Raytown Police were dispatched to IHOP 10000 E 350 Highway for calls of shots fired, before arriving they were updated that two parties involved; 1 adult male and 1 juvenile male were shot and left to Walgreens 9300 E Gregory Blvd. The adult male and juvenile male were transported to a local area hospital. No one is in Custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-0817

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)