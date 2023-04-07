April 7, 2023 By Jenny Gale| Assistant Director

We are excited to announce that the Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 15 at Second Street and Douglas Street in Downtown Lee’s Summit. Our vendors are excited for another great year providing access to fresh food to the Lee’s Summit community.

The Wednesday Market will open on April 19. Fifteen vendors will set up shop at the Wednesday market. Items include baked goods, cut flowers, jams, produce, and more. The Wednesday Market will be open every Wednesday from 8 am until 12 pm until November 1.

The Saturday Market will open on April 15 from 8 am – 12 pm. Forty-two vendors will be featured at this year’s Saturday Market, showcasing fresh produce, locally raised meats, cut flowers, honey, juices, plants, and baked goods. The Saturday Market will be open every Saturday until November 4.

The Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market is presented by Midwest Property Resources and sponsored by Security Bank of Kansas City, Arvest Bank, St. Luke’s East, and Central Bank of the Midwest.