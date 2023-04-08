Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

April 13, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Cedar Creek Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Bernard Campbell Middle School

3.03 Recognize Missouri Scholars 100

3.04 Board Metrics Update – Panorama and NWEA Metrics

3.05 Lee’s Summit High School Project Update

3.06 National Volunteers Month Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – March 14 and 16, 2023

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.04 2023 Summer School Programs

7.05 Special Warranty Deed

7.06 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Certify Board of Education Director Results

8.02 Certify No-Tax-Increase Levy Ballot Issue

8.03 IntelePeer – Phone System SIP Services

8.04 ConvergeOne – Phone System End User Training

8.05 National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) Communications Audit

8.06 Personal Assistance Services (PAS) – Employee Assistance Program

8.07 Benchmark, Inc. – Roofing Professional Services

8.08 Strategos International, LLC – ASIRT Training Contract

8.09 Pur-O-Zone Inc. & Hillyard, Inc. – Universal Paper Products

8.10 Resolution for LSR7 to Participate in the Success Ready Network Demonstration Project Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Level Engagement with Board Priorities

10.02 2023-24 Athletic/Activities Handbook

10.03 Bond Budget Update Adjournment

11.01 Retiring Board Adjourns “Sine Die” Oath

12.01 Swear in New Board Members

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.