By Mayor Bill Baird

The Lee’s Summit Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring a month-long project to clean major streets in the city. On four consecutive Saturdays between 9 and 10 a.m., volunteers are invited from the entire city to give just one hour of their time, joining with neighbors to give Lee’s Summit streets a quick spring cleaning.

• On April 15, celebrate having extra days to get your taxes done by volunteering.

• On April 22, celebrate Earth Day by helping keep our environment clean.

• On April 29, join millions of volunteers worldwide participating in Global Youth Service Day.

• On May 6, help clean-up the City with your friends and family.

The Ministerial Alliance hopes anyone who wants to join with their neighbors to make Lee’s Summit a better place will choose one Saturday and volunteer an hour of their time. Although the Ministerial Alliance is an organization of Christian pastors and lay ministers, volunteers do not have to be associated with any church or group to join in. Volunteering with family, friends, neighbors, or coworkers is encouraged. To find more information about the project or to sign up to help on specific streets, please visit justserve.org/cleanstreetsleessummit.

Further questions can be directed to Terri Beard: ministerial.alliance.ls@gmail.com.