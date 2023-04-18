Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) legislative breakfast on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

April 18, 2023 6:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Welcome Legislative Feedback Public Engagement Title IV Funds Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan/Comprehensive School Improvement Plan/Communications Audit Adjourn

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.