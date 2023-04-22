April 22, 2023

By Jenny Gale

Assistant Director Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street

Stop by the Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd. Attendees can enjoy programming and activities for all ages from 8 am to noon. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.

A welcome goes out to KD’s Books to the market for Earth Day and they have invited local author, Stephanie White, to read her book “The Calf on My Farm.” Kids will have the opportunity to make bottles for local calves, color Earth Day headbands, participate in a science demonstration, and learn more about the importance of recycling and taking care of our planet and each other.

Compost Collective is a new Saturday vendor, and they will have composting activities for kids of all ages. Whether you stop by the market for the freshest veggies, you need plant starts for your spring garden or you want to check out a local author, there will be something for everyone at the market on Earth Day.

The Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market is presented by Midwest Property Resources and sponsored by Security Bank of Kansas City, Arvest Bank, St. Luke’s East, and Central Bank of the Midwest.