May 6, 2023

By Cadet Second Lieutenant Blake Ogle

Civil Air Patrol

The visual representation of our country, the American Flag, often gets ripped and faded as time progresses; flag code §8 part K requires flags to be retired once they have reached this condition. Lee’s Summit Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, is collecting old and damaged flags to retire ceremonially.

If you wish to donate your flag, bring them to the Civil Air Patrol building at the Lee’s Summit Airport, 2721 NE Douglas St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064. In order to be turned in, the flags will need to be placed in a labeled container to the right of the front entrance. Lee’s Summit Composite Squadron will collect flags to ceremonially retire them on Thursdays between 6 pm and 9 pm starting May 11th and ending June 15th.

Other organizations that collect flags, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, are also asked to donate their worn or frayed flags to the Civil Air Patrol. If these organizations are willing, please contact the email address listed below to schedule a time for the flags to be picked up.

Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.

For questions or to schedule times for flag pick-up, please email Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Blake Ogle at blakeogle12@gmail.com.