By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO– On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4:42 pm, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 Block of SE Weiss Circle. The occupant called 911 and reported a fire in the upstairs bedroom. The occupant was evacuating the house.

When the fire department arrived, light smoke was coming from the two-story, single-family residence. The occupant and pet were safe outside.

Firefighters entered the house to heavy smoke conditions and quickly extinguished a room and contents fire in the upstairs bedroom. A check of the area confirmed no fire had spread beyond the room. A search of the house confirmed it was empty. The incident was under control by 5:02 pm.

The fire heavily damaged the bedroom, with extensive heat and smoke damage to the second floor and the remainder of the house. The fire originated on the bed in the upstairs bedroom and was determined to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.