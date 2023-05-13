SCA Head of School Chris Hahn pictured with SCA’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, secondary Science teacher Tim Schwab

May 13, 2023

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce the 2023 Teacher of the Year! SCA named secondary Science teacher Mr. Tim Schwab as the SCA 2023 Teacher of the Year during a school-wide assembly last week.

Parents, students, and staff had the opportunity to nominate a teacher who has shown excellence in fulfilling SCA’s mission to “inspire students to achieve their God-given potential through excellent academics and Christian training in a compassionate environment.”

SCA’s 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists (left to right) Kristen Tschida, Julie Ray, Tim Schwab, Kelly Montgomery, Diane Ferguson, and Chandra Brownlee

Thirty teachers were nominated, from which six finalists were selected. Finalists included sixth grade teacher Chandra Brownlee, secondary Science teacher Diane Ferguson, secondary Social Studies teacher Kelly Montgomery, second grade teacher Julie Ray, secondary Science teacher Tim Schwab, and third grade teacher Kristen Tschida.

“I was excited to announce Mr. Schwab as the SCA Teacher of the Year,” shared SCA Head of School Chris Hahn. “The response of our students when he was announced was humbling as they roared in their appreciation and approval. I respect and admire his commitment to relational ministry with high expectations for all.”

Schwab has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Colorado State University and two minors. One in Chemistry and one in Philosophy. Schwab served in the Marine Corps and worked in Healthcare Information Technology prior to joining the SCA team in 2016.

Schwab was presented with a plaque, an SCA designated parking space, and a monetary award. As SCA’s Teacher of the Year, Schwab is also a candidate for the Great Plains Alliance of Christian Schools (GPACS) Teacher of the Year. The GPACS Teacher of the Year will be announced in January, 2024.