May 20, 2023

Remembering is Part of the Healing

The public is invited join Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery on Monday, May 29th at 11 a.m. at the cemetery located at 12700 SE Raytown Road in Kansas City, as they host their annual Memorial Day Service. After the service, refreshments will be provided to all those attending.

Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery has been serving the community since 1986. Longview is committed to facilitating moments that lend to the healing of grief and celebrate a life lived with the highest standards in quality, caring and sensitive service at the best value to each family it serves before, during and after death.

For additional information contact, Megan Breedlove, Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery Info@LongviewFH.com, www.LongviewFuneralHome.com or 816-761-6272