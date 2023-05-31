Enjoy a day filled with period music, dancing, food, crafts, games and more at the Missouri Town Spring Jamboree on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Missouri Town Living History Museum, 8010 East Park Road, Lee’s Summit, MO. It promises to be a day of fun for the entire family.

Visitors of all ages will experience the work, play and daily life of Victorian children. Would you do chores like Laura Ingalls Wilder, or try to get out of them like Tom Sawyer? Our living history interpreters will guide activities to include lessons in our one-room schoolhouse, working the garden, competing in whistle and racing competitions, kitemaking, period children’s games, an 1850s photo booth, and caring for our heritage-breed livestock.

Admission is adults – $8, children (5-13) – $4, seniors (62 & older) – $4, children 4 and under – free.

For additional information, call (816) 524-8770 or visit MakeYourDayHere.com/MissouriTown.