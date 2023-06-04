June 3, 2023

By Janice Phelan

Communications and Marketing University of Central Missouri-Missouri Innovation Campus

Ainsley Lewis, a May 2023 graduate of the University of Central Missouri, recommends UCM’s Missouri Innovation Campus (MIC) program based on the unique opportunities it provides to participants including an accelerated bachelor’s degree.

“I liked how fast paced the program was,” said Lewis, who has a bachelor’s degree in drafting and design technology. “I only had to take two more years of schooling after high school, plus with the added internship I already had accepted my full time offer for when I would graduate the year prior.”

A 2021 Center High School graduate, Lewis served as a MIC program intern at Black and Veatch from summer 2020 through spring 2023.

“During my internship I was a power engineering technician working on substation design and drafting,” she shared. “When I transition into full time I will be going into a civil engineering tech role working on solar fields.”

The MIC program has been recognized at the regional and national level for reshaping the way students experience education and innovation. A partnership between UCM, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, Metropolitan Community College and close to 70 leading businesses, the MIC program provides motivated students with career-ready skills while connecting businesses to a highly trained workforce.

“I would totally recommend the MIC program to people who want the fast-paced college experience but also those who would be ready to be in the professional field,” Lewis added.