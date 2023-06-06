Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session at the Westview Elementary, 200 N. Ward, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Westview Elementary, 200 N. Ward, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

June 9, 2023 8:00 a.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 First Reading of Board Policy Revisions from MSBA 2022B, 2023A and Instruction Policy Review

2.02 First Reading of Board Policies – BDDB, BDDH, GBM, GCBA, IGAB, KC and KLB Adjourn

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.