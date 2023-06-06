Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a board retreat/work session at Westview Elementary, 200 N. Ward, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Westview Elementary, 200 N. Ward, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

June 10, 2023 8:00 a.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Board Relationships

2.02 Board Goals, Priorities and Promises

2.03 Town Hall Models

2.04 TEAM Lee’s Summit Adjourn

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.