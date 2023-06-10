June 10, 2023

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education approved the employment of a new Principal of Hazel Grove Elementary at the May 18 board meeting.

Amy Westacott is currently the assistant principal of Sunset Valley Elementary and Woodland Elementary schools and will begin her tenure as Principal on July 24, 2023. As principal, Westacott will oversee the daily operations and direction of Hazel Grove Elementary.

Westacott has worked in public education for 20 years all in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and first served as a teacher at Woodland Elementary before becoming an assistant principal in 2020, dividing her time between Woodland and Sunset Valley.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Central Missouri, her Master of Science in Curriculum & Instruction from the University of Missouri and an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Central Missouri.

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education approved the employment of a new Principal of Lee’s Summit West High School at the May 18 board meeting.

Dr. Kayla Maid is currently the assistant principal of Lee’s Summit West and will begin her tenure as Principal on July 1, 2023. As principal, Dr. Maid will oversee the daily operations and direction of the high school.

Maid has worked in public education for 18 years, most recently serving as the Assistant Principal of Lee’s Summit West. Previously, Maid served as Assistant Principal of Clinton High School and Health educator at Harrisonville High School.

Maid earned her Bachelor of Science in Education and Physical Education from Missouri State University. She received her Masters in Secondary School Administration from the University of Central Missouri and her doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri.

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education approved the employment of a new Director of Assessment & Data Analysis. Dr. Matt Jones will begin in this role on July 1, 2023.

Jones will support curriculum, instruction and professional development and report to the Associate Superintendent of Academic Services.

Jones comes to LSR7 from the Raytown School District, where he’s currently principal at Westridge Elementary. He’s worked in Raytown all 20 years of his education career. He’s previously served as a fifth grade educator, a special education teacher in second, third, and fifth grade, a Building Interventionist and a paraprofessional.

He earned his Bachelor in Science in Elementary Education from Graceland University. He received his Masters in Administration, Specialist Degree in School Administration and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from William Woods University.