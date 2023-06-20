Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the FINANCE COMMITTEE of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, THIS MEETING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AND CAN BE VIEWED ON THE LEE’S SUMMIT R-7 YOUTUBE CHANNEL AT https://youtu.be/Vn_U4LNsQUk

June 21, 2023 8:00 a.m.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Contracts

1.01 Contracts $15,000 And Less

1.02 Contracts Greater than $15,000

1.03 Paper Corporation – Copy Paper Bid

1.04 Health Supplies for Inventory

1.05 Apple Computers: Technology Lab Replacements and Additions

1.06 Dell Technologies – Staff and Lab Technology Replacements

1.07 Contractual Staffing Services for Special Services and Health Services Department

1.08 Cintas

1.09 e3Diagnostics

1.10 Environmental Science 50/50 Career Education Equipment/Educational Resources Grant

1.11 Global Spectrum Contract for 2024 Graduation Ceremonies

1.12 Savvas My World

1.13 Studies Weekly

1.14 Tang Math

1.15 Time and Attendance Vendor

1.16 Kansas City Regional Resource Sharing Agreement (RSA) Facilities

2.01 Blackstone Environmental Contract

2.02 Bond Budget Update Finance

3.01 Amend the Budget for 2022-23

3.02 Preliminary Budget for 2023-24

3.03 Transfer of Funds

3.04 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Future Items

4.01 Future Agenda Items

4.02 Summer 2023 Projects

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.