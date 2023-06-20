Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, June 21 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

June 22, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Board Metrics Update – Disaggregated Discipline and Year End CSIP Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills

6.04 Amend the Budget for 2022-23

6.05 Preliminary Budget for 2023-24 Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – May 18, 2023

7.02 Apple Computers: Technology Lab Replacements and Additions

7.03 Behavior Intervention Support (BIST) Contract

7.04 Blackstone Environmental Contract

7.05 Board Policies – BDDB, BDDH, GBM, GCBA, IGAB, KC and KLB – Second Reading

7.06 Board Policy Revisions from MSBA 2022B, 2023A and Instruction Policy Review – Second Reading

7.07 Capstone PebbleGo and PebbleGo Next

7.08 Cengage Learning – Gale

7.09 Cintas

7.10 Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City Membership Dues

7.11 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) Year Three Revisions

7.12 Contractual Staffing Services for Special Services and Health Services Department

7.13 Paper Corporation – Copy Paper Bid

7.14 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.15 Dell Technologies – Staff and Lab Technology Replacements

7.16 Desmos by Amplify

7.17 Discovery Education – Mystery Science Renewal

7.18 e3Diagnostics

7.19 Education Framework Renewal

7.20 Environmental Science 50/50 Career Education Equipment/Educational Resources Grant

7.21 Global Spectrum Contract for 2024 Graduation Ceremonies

7.22 Health Supplies for Inventory

7.23 Illustrative Mathematics

7.24 IXL Renewal

7.25 KAMI Renewal

7.26 Kansas City Regional Resource Sharing Agreement (RSA)

7.27 Lexia (Educational Design Solutions) Renewal

7.28 Lightbox Learning

7.29 NWEA

7.30 Project Lead The Way Program Fee

7.31 Project Lead The Way Secondary Supplies

7.32 Professional Software for Nurses, Inc. (PSNI) Renewal

7.33 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.34 Revised Hourly, Support, Professional, Teacher, Summer and Middle School MSHSAA and Club Range by Position Schedules

7.35 SAP Software Renewal

7.36 Savvas My World

7.37 Studies Weekly

7.38 Tang Math

7.39 Time and Attendance Vendor

7.40 Transeo Renewal

7.41 YouScience Renewal

7.42 Zearn Renewal

7.43 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Book Appeal – “Damsel” Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 2023-24 Elementary Student Handbook

10.02 2023-24 High School Student Handbooks

10.03 Curriculum Revisions

10.04 Bond Budget Update Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.