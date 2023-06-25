June 25, 2023

Press Release

(Kansas City, MO) –On Monday June 26th the Jackson County Budget Committee will host a public hearing on the topic of Property Assessments. Constituents will have an opportunity to voice their concerns directly to elected officials before the deadline of July 10th.

This will be at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City 415 E 12th St. KCMO 64106 on the 2nd floor at 2:10 P.M.

The Legislature recognizes the burden of Property Taxes and we want to give everyone the opportunity to speak on the subject themselves. While we aren’t responsible for the current situation, we want to be as transparent as possible in helping citizens navigate the appeal process. Additionally, we recognize that many properties were incorrectly appraised.

“Additionally, Governor Parson is sitting on legislation that could help relieve this problem for our senior citizens. While an inflated market effects everyone, senior citizens are often hit the hardest. I urge all Jackson County residents to contact the Governor and ask him to sign SB190 into effect today. I have a drafted ordinance ready to go with Jackson County’s response which would give seniors the opportunity to apply for this tax credit,” Sean Smith states.

Legislator Smith represents the 6th District in Eastern Jackson County.

He is Chairman of the 911 Committee, and also sits on the following committees:

Finance & Audit, D.E.I, Justice & Law Enforcement, Land Use

And Public Works. Contact his office with any questions or

To schedule an appointment 816-881-3274