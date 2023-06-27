June 24, 2023

Celebrate Independence Day the old-fashioned way at Missouri Town Living History Museum, Tuesday, July 4th from 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., located in Jackson County’s Fleming Park near Lake Jacomo.

March in the parade, play Town Ball, and enjoy patriotic activities as they did in the mid-19th Century. Music, crafts and children’s games make the day exciting and educational. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for cash-only purchase. It’s a Fourth of July celebration your family will never forget.

Admission is Adults – $8, Children (5-13) – $4, Seniors (62 and older) – $4, Children 4 and under – Free.

For additional information, call (816) 229-8980 or visit online at MakeYourDayHere.com/MissouriTown.