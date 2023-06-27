June 24, 2023
By Emily Banyas
Senior Marketing Communication Specialist John Knox Village
Zorro’s Mystery, a 30-year-old Arabian retired show horse, recently visited the Village Care Center at John Knox Village.
“The residents love seeing Zorro,” said Mark Salvatore, activity manager at the skilled nursing facility.
“Their eyes just light up, and it’s amazing to see their eyes sparkle.”
Zorro and his trainer, Shannon Krahenbuhl, make regular visits to nursing homes, libraries and schools, and enjoy making connections with the young and old.
