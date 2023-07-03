July 3, 2023 5:41 p.m.

Lee’s Summit Water Utilities issued a precautionary boil advisory on July 3 for customers in the Arbores Subdivision. Repairs to the water system in that area led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The loss of pressure may cause back pressure or back siphonage and carries with it a potential for contamination or other disease-causing organisms to enter the distribution system. These conditions may pose a risk of substantial health endangerment to persons served by the water system.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. All stored water, drink or ice made recently from this supply should be discarded.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

These symptoms are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If persons experience any of these symptoms and they persist, they may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their healthcare providers.

Lee’s Summit Water Utilities will issue a Cancellation Notice once tests confirm water in the distribution system meets the requirements for public drinking water and is safe to drink. When a Cancellation Notice is issued customers no longer need to boil water prior to drinking or cooking.

For more information contact Lee’s Summit Water Utilities Customer Service at (816) 969-1900.