July 6, 2023

Lee’s Summit Water Utilities has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory issued on July 3 for customers in the Arbores Subdivision. Lab tests conducted on recent water samples confirm that customers are no longer advised to boil water prior to its use.

For more information, contact Lee’s Summit Water Utilities Customer Service at (816) 969-1900 or visit the Water Utilities Service Center at 1200 SE Hamblen Road, Lee’s Summit, Mo.