July 15, 2023

The Lee’s Summit History Museum has been conducting a photo give away this past Thursday and Friday, and continuing today.

The museum has boxes of old photographs of weddings, sporting events, organizations, meetings and many other topics.

These photos are available to the public to take for your family and friends or help identify them for the museum.

The History Museum is located at 220 SW Main Street in downtown Lee’s Summit. The museum is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge to come in and browse through the photographs. Admission fee to tour the museum is $5. Children 12 and younger and members are free.

You are invited to help the History Museum identify the photographed individuals and events or claim your lost photos. For more information on History Museum events go to the museum’s Facebook page or website www.leessummitmuseum.com.