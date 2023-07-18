Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the FINANCE COMMITTEE of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, THIS MEETING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AND CAN BE VIEWED ON THE LEE’S SUMMIT R-7 YOUTUBE CHANNEL AT https://youtu.be/Vn_U4LNsQUk

July 19, 2023 8:00 a.m.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Contracts

1.01 Contracts $15,000 And Less

1.02 Contracts Greater Than $15,000

1.03 Premier Fence Kc, LLC – Batting Cage Net Replacement/Installation at Paradise Park

1.04 ConvergeOne – Phone System Change Order – Professional Services

1.05 ConvergeOne – Phone System Change Order – Intercom Integration

1.06 Cengage CTE Pathways

1.07 Study.com Resource for Family Consumer Science Courses

1.08 ConvergeOne – Netlab Server

1.09 Center for the Collaborative Classroom: Spelling

1.10 Daktronics Scoreboard for JV Football – Lee’s Summit High School

1.11 Nevco – Backup Laptops

1.12 ProEd/EdMark Reading Program

1.13 Surency-Section 125 Plan and Health Reimbursement Arrangement Administrative Services

1.14 SFSPac Food Safety & Sanitation System

1.15 C & C Produce – Nutrition Produce Bid Other

2.01 2023-2024 Meal Price Increase Facilities

3.01 Facility Use Fee Schedule FY24

3.02 Schindler Elevator Contract

3.03 Henderson Engineering Contract

3.04 Bond Budget Update Report Finance

4.01 UMB Bank – District Purchasing Card Vendor

4.02 Transfer of Funds

4.03 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Future Items

5.01 Future Agenda Items

5.02 Summer 2023 Projects

Hannah Pruett

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.