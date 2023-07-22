July 22, 2023

City Council met on July 18 for a work session at the Missouri Innovation Campus located at 1101 Innovation Parkway.

The council, city staff and 56 stakeholders representing the economic development community and community partners participated in a design sprint facilitated by the consultant Thomas P. Miller and Associates which specializes in economic development, workforce development and community impact.

The work session focused on the future of economic development in the City of Lee’s Summit. Discussion from the design sprint was captured and will be used to develop a full strategic action report that will be presented to City Council in September.

The next regular meeting is July 25.