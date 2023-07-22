Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, July 26 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

July 27, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

5.01 Finance Committee Report

5.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

5.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Items for Decision – Consent

6.01 Approval of Minutes – June 2023

6.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

6.03 Approve First and Final Reading of Board Policy BBFA (Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure)

6.04 Declaration of Surplus Property

6.05 2023-2024 Meal Price Increase

6.06 C & C Produce – Nutrition Produce Bid

6.07 Cengage CTE Pathways

6.08 Center for the Collaborative Classroom: Spelling

6.09 ConvergeOne – Netlab Server

6.10 ConvergeOne – Phone System Change Order – Professional Services

6.11 ConvergeOne – Phone System Change Order – Intercom Integration

6.12 Curriculum Revisions

6.13 Daktronics Scoreboard for JV Football – Lee’s Summit High School

6.14 Endpoint Security Services

6.15 Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) Renewal 2023-2024

6.16 Explore Learning – Gizmos

6.17 Facility Use Fee Schedule FY24

6.18 Follett

6.19 Henderson Engineering Contract

6.20 Hudl Renewal Service Agreement

6.21 Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) Training Materials

6.22 Naglieri General Ability Tests- Gifted Screener

6.23 Nevco – Backup Laptops

6.24 PowerSchool Unified Talent True-Up

6.25 Premier Fence KC, LLC – Batting Cage Net Replacement/Installation at Paradise Park

6.26 ProEd/EdMark Reading Program

6.27 Qualtrics Renewal for the 2023-24 School Year

6.28 Schindler Elevator Contract

6.29 SFSPac Food Safety & Sanitation System

6.30 Study.com Resource for Family Consumer Science Courses

6.31 Surency-Section 125 Plan and Health Reimbursement Arrangement Administrative Services

6.32 Text Help Renewal

6.33 Titan Protection and Consulting Inc. Renewal

6.34 Turn it In

6.35 UMB Bank – District Purchasing Card Vendor

6.36 Umzuzu Renewal

6.37 Personnel Report Items for Decision

7.01 Book Appeal – “Oryx and Crake: A Novel” Items of Information – Presentations

8.01 Technology Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

9.01 Aquatics Center Annual Program Evaluation

9.02 Bond Budget Update Report Comments from the Public Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.