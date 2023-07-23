July 22, 2023

The Missouri Department of Transportation Kansas City District Office will host a job fair to hire multiple full-time highway maintenance workers to start as soon as possible. MoDOT offers full training and benefits including medical insurance, paid annual and sick leave, educational assistance, paid holidays and more. Starting salary for maintenance workers is $19.08 per hour.

The event will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MoDOT Lee’s Summit Maintenance Facility at 3050 NE Independence Ave., Lees Summit.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license. Applicants also must successfully complete a criminal background check, drug screening, work simulation and physical.

For more information about jobs, MoDOT news, projects or events, visit www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).