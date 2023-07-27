Beginning July 31, a section of Northwest Chipman Road will close to through traffic between View High Drive and Northwest Bent Tree Drive. The detour route is Northwest Pryor Road, Southwest Third Street and View High Drive. The closure is necessary for the Chipman Road Improvements Project which has an expected completion date of spring 2025.

Moving closures for clearing operations will occur for approximately three weeks followed by an extended closure from east of Northwest Edgewood Drive to just west of the one-lane railroad bridge at the Rock Island Trail. During this time, local access will be maintained and the connection of Northwest Ashurst Drive to View High Drive will be completed. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Future phases include construction on the project’s west side from View High Drive to Northwest Edgewood Drive, including installing a traffic signal at View High Drive. Construction on the project’s east side from the one-lane railroad bridge at the Rock Island Trail to Northwest Bent Tree Drive includes the replacement of the one-lane railroad bridge at the Rock Island Trail with a new pedestrian bridge.

The project will widen and reconstruct Northwest Chipman Road from View High Drive to Northwest Bent Tree Drive as a two- and three-lane roadway with sidewalks, shared use path, streetlighting, a traffic signal, a new pedestrian bridge, an enclosed drainage system, and relocation and/or upsizing of water and sewer lines. The contractor for the project is Emery Sapp & Sons.

This project was identified in the City’s Thoroughfare Master Plan as a needed improvement and is funded by the 2007 Capital Improvement Sales Tax renewal.

Questions about the Chipman Road Improvements Project can be directed to Public Works via email or 816.969.1800.