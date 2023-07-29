July 29, 2023

With some new items on this year’s Lee’s Summit School District supply list, local nonprofit Lee’s Summit Social Services is asking the public’s help as the Back-to-School Store opens July 31.

The annual Back-to-School store helps hundreds of families get ready for the school year through donated backpacks filled with school supplies as well as back-to-school clothing and shoes.

This school year, LSSS is short of a few key supplies to fulfill the lists, namely: school boxes, standard rulers, black dry-erase markers, permanent markers and watercolors. Three-ring, zippered binders and composition notebooks are always in demand as well.

“Each year, preparing for our Back-to-School store and the beginning of the school year is such an important project for our agency,” said Megan Salerno, Lee’s Summit Social Services assistant director. “Giving these kids and families a head start on the school year is vital. And if we can check every box they need to be ready to have a successful school year, then we’ve done our job.”

Families can sign up for the Back-to-School store at www.lssocialservices.com. Each student will also get to pick out new shirts, pants and shoes. Each backpack will be filled with supplies for the individual buildings and grades, pre-Kindergarten through 12th.

LSSS is also accepting supply and monetary donations to help meet the expected needs.

Donations may be made any day after 9:30 a.m. at LSSS, 108 SE 4th Street in downtown Lee’s Summit. The Back-to-School program is open to any family in need that resides in Lee’s Summit, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana or Lone Jack and runs July 31-Aug. 11. For more information on sign-ups or to donate, visit www.lssocialservices.com or call 816-525-4357, ext. 103.

Lee’s Summit Social Services is an emergency assistance organization that provides financial, food pantry and utility resources to meet the basic needs in the communities of Lee’s Summit, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana and Lone Jack.