August 02, 2023

A Jackson County judge today sentenced a Raytown man to 24 years in prison after he was convicted by a jury of sexual assaults involving a child, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Jeremy S. Callihan, dob: 10-03-1986,, was sentenced to 20 years for a conviction of Statutory Sodomy in the 1st Degree and four years for a conviction of Sexual Misconduct with a Child under 15. The judge set those sentences to run consecutively for a total of 24 years.

A Jackson County jury convicted the defendant in March, following a trial. The jury recommended a sentence of 24 years.

According to court records, in October 2019 Raytown Police was alerted to allegations of the defendant having sexual contact with a child in a Raytown residence. Detectives investigated and observed a forensic interview of the victim at the Child Protection Center.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Kelsey Blackwell and Devon Tarantino prosecuted the case on behalf of the state of Missouri.