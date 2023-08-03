Legislator Megan L. Marshall and Kalee Williams (Legislative Intern) attend NACo Annual Conference and Exposition. Photo Credit: NACo Twitter

By Ryonda Harper

Megan L. Marshall, Vice Chair, Jackson County, MO Legislature attended the National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference and Exposition in Travis County, Texas. The nation’s largest annual gathering of county leaders drew over 3,000 attendees to discuss a wide range of policy issues, exchange best practices, and hear from inspirational speakers and thought leaders.

“I believe it’s always important for leaders to discuss the unique challenges facing our communities, Marshall said. “When I get a chance to gain an outside perspective on key issues, my hope is to bring that information back home to be helpful to my constituents.”

Featured speakers included U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Allan Golston, president of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation U.S. Program, among others.

In addition to the conference’s general sessions, summits took place with a focus on workforce development, mental and behavioral health, disaster resiliency, and economic mobility. The conference also marked a key moment for NACo’s signature initiatives on timely topics like housing affordability and artificial intelligence.

Marshall was able to attend various committees and hear from national experts discussing agriculture and rural affairs, the opioid epidemic, re-entry programs, and challenges and opportunities facing women and children in the veteran and military community.

“I’m leaving Texas excited about the opportunities to be more impactful in the lives of residents in Jackson County, Marshall said. “Many of the families I represent are struggling every day to make it. It’s my job to continue working tirelessly to ease their burden.”